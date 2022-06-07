Image captured of individual checking car doors in Barrie neighbourhood

Police in Barrie hope to identify an individual caught on camera early Sunday morning in a neighbourhood in the southeast end of the city.

Police say security cameras captured the individual checking for unlocked vehicles in the Heritage Court area.

The person is wearing a mask, but police noted that his hat "appears to be unique."

However, a couple of people commented on social media that the hat is an NBA Charlotte Hornets ball cap and "not unique."

Police encourage anyone who recognizes the person in the image to contact them at 705-725-7025 or via email.