Image of hope: Windsor moms get together in lead up to Infertility Awareness Week

Members of Fertility Friends met at Tecumseh’s Lakewood Park Saturday, to snap a photo of their “miracle babies.”

“This just shows everyone that anything is possible,” says Stacey Robert-Tobin, founder of the group.

“The women that are coming here today for this event have been able to create their families via surrogacy, adoption, assisted fertility or perhaps just naturally after experiencing infertility,” says Robert-Tobin.

She tells CTV News usually their events or meetings are difficult because all of their members struggle with grief in their efforts to create a family.

Robert-Tobin says she wants the members who are still struggling to never give up hope.

She says the group helped her cope with her struggle to be a mom and even though she now has a healthy little girl, Robert-Tobin says she wouldn’t dream of dissolving the organization.

“It's also given me a real network of peers that can depend on each other if we are feeling lonely or isolated, because Infertility can be a very difficult thing to go through. You experience a lot of grief.” Says Robert-Tobin.

The image will be used during Infertility Awareness Week runs from April 24-April 30.