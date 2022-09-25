Image of stolen SUV released after violent carjacking in Norwood East

Winnipeg police have released an image of an SUV that was stolen from an elderly woman during a violent carjacking in Norwood East.

Winnipeg police previously said a 72-year-old woman had parked her SUV in the area of Tache Avenue and Horace Street on the afternoon of Sept. 21. While she was inside the vehicle, a man wearing all black came up to her, tried to take her keys and began punching her.

Police said the man dragged the woman from the SUV, and stole it. The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Winnipeg police have now released an image of the woman's stolen green 2014 Subaru Forester with Manitoba licence plate FCM 461. Police say the vehicle has black steel rims that are noticeably rusted.

Winnipeg police previously said the suspect is described as being 20 to 30 years old, standing about six feet tall with an average build, dark shoulder-length hair and fair skin.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.