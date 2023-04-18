Image of suspect truck hauling stolen excavator released as OPP seeks to ID the driver

Provincial police released an image of a truck with hopes of identifying the driver accused of evading officers at high speeds while hauling a stolen excavator in East Garafraxa over the weekend.

OPP says the driver fled from officers attempting to pull the truck over on Townline early Sunday afternoon.

Police say the truck headed southbound on Winston Churchill Drive in Caledon and then east on Highpoint Sideroad and took off at high speeds, forcing officers to call off the pursuit for public safety.

The truck is described as a white 2005/2010 Chevrolet 2500 pickup and was towing a mini orange Kubota excavator on a tri-axle trailer, both of which police say were stolen.

OPP says the driver unhooked the trailer on Highpoint Drive, causing a lineup of vehicles behind the truck. They are appealing to those witnesses or anyone with dash cam video of the accused to come forward.

Officers recovered the mini excavator and trailer and returned them to the owner at a worksite in Bradford.