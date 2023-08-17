Image released of man wanted for indecent act at Warden Station
Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation.
Police say that on Aug. 6, officers responded to a call for an indecent act at Warden TTC subway station in Scarborough.
It’s alleged that a man and another passenger boarded a westbound subway train at Kennedy Station, and while approaching Warden Station, the man committed an indecent act in front of the passenger.
The man then left the subway at Warden Station and fled in an unknown direction, according to police.
Police describe the man as being in his 60s, standing around five-foot-five, with a slim build. He was wearing a teal-coloured baseball hat, blue windbreaker, green golf shirt, dark pants, and was carrying a black satchel at the time of the alleged incident, police say.
A security image of the man has also been released.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
News Release - Indecent Act Investigation, Warden Subway Station, Man Wantedhttps://t.co/LzY1sgz1Bd pic.twitter.com/GBXRG8vczG— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 17, 2023
