Image released of vehicle believed to be involved in Innisfil hit and run
Police in Innisfil released an image of a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit and run that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.
South Simcoe Police report a black Ford Escape travelling south on Sideroad 10 on Monday veered into the northbound lane, causing an oncoming motorcyclist to lose control and crash into the ditch.
Police say the incident happened between Innisfil Beach Road and Line 9 around 3:30 p.m.
The motorcyclist was seriously injured.
Police say the driver is a white woman with blonde hair in her early 30s. The vehicle is believed to be model year 2017 to 2019.
They ask anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area at the time of the collision to come forward.
Anyone who can help is urged to contact Const. Capeloa at 705-436-2141, extension 1490, or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
-
Kitchener teen becomes lone Canadian finalist in duct tape prom dress contestA recent graduate from Kitchener Collegiate Institute has spent 157 hours creating a prom dress made entirely of duct tape.
-
N.B. woman shocked at four-year wait time to see dermatologistA Riverview, N.B., woman has written her MLA and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in hopes of having her voice heard over wait times to see specialists.
-
Offload delays see ambulances line up in front of Guelph hospitalThere were no ambulances available to respond to emergencies in Guelph for a short period on Monday, as paramedics waited outside the hospital to offload patients.
-
Cyclist rushed to hospital after being struck by truck in downtown VictoriaA webcam captured the horrifying moment a cyclist was struck in downtown Victoria on Tuesday.
-
-
Alberta announces 9 additional ambulances for Calgary, EdmontonThe province is hoping the addition of nine more ambulances will help ease the strain on Alberta's health-care system.
-
'A sharp pain we're still processing': Chief's update on officers injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shootoutOne week after a failed bank robbery in Greater Victoria that left two suspects dead and six officers injured, the chief of the Saanich Police told reporters supports were being made available to all officers as three recover in hospital.
-
Series of serious crashes in southwestern Ontario leads to plea from provincial policeA string of serious collisions over the last few days has Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sending a heightened warning to drivers to not let their guards down during the summer months.
-