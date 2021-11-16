Images and video of flooding, mudslides in B.C.

An intense storm slamming the West Coast has left a trail of devastation and chaos in British Columbia, with flooding, mudslides and evacuation orders issued to try to ensure public safety.

On Tuesday, police in the city of Abbotsford issued an evacuation order for all of the Sumas Prairie to the Chilliwack border, saying “water levels are rising very quickly.”

Just before 12 p.m. ET, the local police department issued an “emergency evacuation, “saying all residents needed to “evacuate immediately if safe to do so.”

The entire city of Merritt was evacuated by officials on Monday, when floodwaters “inundated” bridges and shut down the local sewage treatment plant.

Torrential rain caused mudslides, flooding, and rockslides and forced highway closures between B.C.’s Lower Mainland and Southern Interior on Monday, with some homes in Merritt evacuated. An expanded evacuation order was issued after 10 a.m. local time urging nearby Nicola Valley community members to leave the area.

Dozens of homes in the district of Okanagan-Similkameen were evacuated Sunday night, and landslides and flooding hit Abbotsford, with several roads cut off as a result of the weather.

According to an update from BC Hydro on Tuesday, at the windstorm’s peak on Monday, approximately 126,000 customers were without power.

BC Hydro said power to about 56,000 customers was restored overnight, however, around 6,600 are still experiencing outages in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.

In the Interior, more than 13,600 customers remain without power.

Transportation has been stymied across parts of the provinces, with ferries and public transit routes cancelled and highways closed due to safety concerns around road and bank instability.

Photos and videos from across the province show the scale of the storm’s aftermath and the repercussions as rain continues to fall in some areas and evacuation orders continue to be issued.

#BCStorm update: Crews completed an aerial inspection this morning of our power lines along Highway 1 just east of Sumas in #Abbotsford affected by flooding. We’re continuing to post the latest outage updates here: https://t.co/nxhBxNPfKJ pic.twitter.com/VPxjGXDZqi

Motorists rescued by helicopter after landslide traps group on highway (Arnab Dutta / Via Storyful)

Southbound lanes of the #Coquihalla between between Larson Hill and Juliet. The lanes have been washed into the river.

Check @DriveBC for the latest info on #BCHwy5 and other highways impacted by the recent heavy rains. https://t.co/0sq39Ad5WN pic.twitter.com/X7HLUC5ZsC

via @DriveBC - #BCHwy1 / #Malahat is open for 30 minute intervals to single lane alternating traffic at 9:30 AM for essential travel only. Watch for traffic control. Expect major delays.

#VanIsle

For more information: https://t.co/XdLlUvLQgG pic.twitter.com/Maq3BmWDJR

Views from the doorbell cam after evacuating - safe at a friends on high ground. #MerrittBC #BCFlood #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/93KJl3zcUj

A post shared by DisforDarin (@disfordarin)

**UPDATE** Geotechnical assessment cannot confirm road stability at this time due to volumes of water still at the site. At this time #BCHwy1 will remain CLOSED in both directions. Next expected update: Nov. 16th at 8:00am. #Malahat #yyjtraffic @DriveBC_VI @DriveBC https://t.co/P6EbxRjV3d

— Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 16, 2021

A post shared by Jamie Caccia (@jamiecaccia)

Flooding prompts evacuations as Atmospheric River lashes southern British Columbia (Trevor Birak / Via Storyful)