Images from father, son killing released Sunday in hopes of new leads: EPS

Police are asking the public for help in the shooting deaths of a father and son in southeast Edmonton on Thursday.

Surveillance footage and a photograph of a vehicle and two people was released Sunday, with police hoping the images will help bring in new information in the case.

“We are hopeful that releasing this photo and video clip will help someone recall seeing the vehicle and/or suspects before or after the shooting,” said Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey with the EPS Homicide Section in a Sunday press release.

“Sometimes a seemingly insignificant detail can be immensely helpful to our investigation, and we encourage anyone with information they believe may be related to this shooting to call us.”

The two people in the video are linked to the killings of 41-year-old Harpreet Singh Uppal and his 11-year-old son, who were shot at a shopping complex on 50 Street and Ellerslie Road in the middle of the day on Thursday.

In the video, the people can be seen exiting a black BMW SUV. Police say they ran toward Uppal's white SUV, fired a weapon and left.

Uppal and his son were both shot and died shortly after. Autopsies have been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Another 11-year-old boy, not related to Uppal, was in the car during the shooting. He was able to run away after the shooting and was not physically hurt.

Police have identified Uppal as a high-level gang member involved in the drug trade and believe his son was killed intentionally, calling the killings "sick and twisted."

Uppal was wounded in another shooting at an Edmonton restaurant in 2021 that police said was targeted.

An empty vehicle on fire near 34 Street and Township Road 510, north of Beaumont, was reported shortly after the shooting. Police believe the 2021 black BMW X6 could be related to the shooting, but have not yet been able to confirmed that.

Any witnesses or anyone with footage from the area around noon is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Karyn Mulcahy and The Canadian Press