Images of 4 suspects allegedly involved in Toronto break-and-enter released by police

Toronto police are looking to identify four men allegedly involved in a January break-and-enter at a downtown mechanic shop.

A release issued by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) Monday said the incident happened on Jan. 6, just before 1 a.m., at Eastern Avenue and Leslie Street in Toronto’s south Riverdale neighbourhood.

Investigators allege four suspects forced their way into a mechanic shop, stole items from the business, and fled in a dark-coloured Jeep Liberty.

The first suspect is described by police as a man with a heavy build, wearing a black-hooded Reebok sweater at the time of the break-and enter.

The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build and a beard. He was last seen with black hair, wearing a grey-hooded sweater, black pants and white Nike shoes.

The third suspect is described as a man with a medium build, last seen wearing grey pants and a pair of black shoes with white soles.

The fourth suspect is described as a man with a medium build and black hair, last seen wearing a black jacket and black and white Nike shoes.

On Monday, police released images of the suspects to further the effort to identify the men.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.