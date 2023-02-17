Images of new Eaton Centre food hall revealed

Visitors of Toronto’s biggest mall will soon have a new spot to grab some food during their next shopping spree.

Cadillac Fairview shared images of Queen's Cross on Friday, a 19,000-square foot dining hall located at the south end of the Eaton Centre set to open in the spring.

The offerings at the “chef-driven” dining space , developed in partnership with Toronto-based restaurant group Oliver & Bonacini, will feature 15 unique food stalls as well as a bar and café.

Some of the quick-service concepts in the new 300-person capacity space include places like “Swanky Burger,” “Curryosity,” “Gil's Fish & Chipperie,” “Captain Neon Sushi + Bowls,” and several others.

Queen’s Cross takes the place of the former Richtree Market, which closed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That space and the Urban Eatery -- which remains open -- were part of a $120-million facelift at the downtown shopping hub in the early 2010s.

Cadillac Fairview says the Eaton Centre is in the midst of another multi-million dollar renovation, with a focus on the mall’s skylight roof (which is why you may have noticed the iconic geese art installation has been temporarily removed).

The $77-million revitalization project will also include a number of accessibility improvements which CF said will make the mall a more welcoming space.