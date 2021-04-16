Images of suspect released in south London robbery

London police are asking for public help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the Hasty Market at 99 Belmont Dr., in the area of Wharncliffe and Southdale roads around 5:20 a.m.

Police say a woman went into the convenience store, pulled a knife and demanded cash, taking money from the register before fleeing on foot westbound.

No one was injured.

A police search of the area did not locate the suspect.

She is described as white, about five feet six inches tall and 180 pounds. She was wearing black shoes, black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue toque and a red bandana covering her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.