Images released of Kitchener store robbery suspects

Waterloo regional police have released images of suspects in a reported Kitchener store robbery. (Source: WRPS) (Sept. 6, 2021)

Waterloo regional police have released an image of two men who are wanted in connection to a Kitchener convenience store robbery.

It happened on Thursday just before 1 a.m. on Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue.

Police say the suspects assaulted an employee before taking off on bikes.

One suspect was armed with a knife.

One employee suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

