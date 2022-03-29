Images released of 'person of interest' in knife-wielding attack near Prince's Island Park

Calgary police investigators have released images of a person of interest linked to an attack on a woman near Prince's Island Park.

"The person is described as wearing a dark jacket, a light-coloured toque, with a mask, and carrying a green or grey tactical-style backpack. Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Officers have also stepped up patrols in the area and are working with residents and businesses in the downtown area to improve safety, police said.

"Calgary remains a safe city, however, we are a big city with big city challenges and we all need to work together to ensure a vibrant downtown that is safe and welcoming for all," said Dist. 1 Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper.

"Call 911 if you are in immediate danger and report any suspicious or concerning events to the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234."

A woman was walking from Prince's Island Park along the Bow River pathway about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown, knife-wielding suspect, who tried to drag her toward the river.

The victim fought back and managed to flee, reaching the assistance of a nearby security guard who called police.

There have been a number of incidents of random attacks in downtown Calgary in recent months.

Vanessa Ladouceur, 30, was stabbed to death while walking to work in the Beltline on March 18.

Michael John Adenyi, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder and is due in court again on March 30.

Two men are also facing charges after a series of random stabbings and attacks at LRT stations on Seventh Avenue S.W. in late December.