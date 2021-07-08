Images released of robbery suspect connected to 9 Calgary holdups

Calgary police has released images of a man believed to be behind nine robberies at gas stations and convenience stores over the last month in the southeast and northeast quadrants of the city.

Since June 7, the robberies have been reported in Abbeydale, Forest Heights, Radisson Heights, Rundle, Sunridge, Erin Woods, Penbrooke Meadows, Red Carpet, and Winston Heights/Mountview.

The most recent robbery was reported on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as:

White;

About 30 to 45 years old, and;

Between 180 and 182 centimetres (5'11" and 6’) tall.

The suspect has usually worn a blue surgical face mask, brown hoodie and a grey baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.