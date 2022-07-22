Images released of St. Thomas robbery suspect

Police in St. Thomas are investigating a robbery and are hoping the public can help identify a suspect.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police say they received a call for an armed robbery at a business in the plaza at 1063 Talbot St.

According to police, a man entered the store and threatened the staff members with a knife. The suspect left with store merchandise and no staff members were injured during the incident.

Mark Mizon, a witness to the aftermath of the incident told CTV News London that at first, he thought the two staff members were running funny and participating in a TikTok prank.

"Then I realized their hands were tied," he said.

Mizon said the two employees from the Source told him they were robbed at knife-point. Mizon arrived before police, and freed the two zip-tied employees.

When asked about the robbery victims being tied up, St. Thomas police Det. Sgt. Aaron Fraser told CTV News London, “I’ve seen this before, the suspect probably needed time to collect the electronic items.”

Police said $14,000 in phones were stolen.

The suspect is described as young Black man, tall, thin, wearing a blue surgical mask, sunglasses, white t-shirt, black shorts, black running shoes, high ankle socks and a black Buffalo Bills football hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Thomas Police Service at 519-631-1224.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella