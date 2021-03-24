'Imagine Van Gogh' exhibit at Expo Centre postponed due to provincial restrictions

An immersive exhibition of iconic artist Vincent van Gogh that was slated to open at Edmonton's EXPO Centre Saturday has been rescheduled.

'Imagine Van Gogh – The Original Immersive Exhibition in Image Totale' is now slated to open April 15.

Pauline Hughes, spokesperson for the EXPO Centre, said in a news release that the decision was made "in light of the Government of Alberta's announcement to not open to Stage 3."

The province announced Monday they would not be loosening current COVID-19 restrictions.

Restrictions on adult and youth sports, places of worship, museums, movie theatres, art galleries, zoos, casinos and indoor social gatherings would have been loosened, had the province decided to move forward with Step 3.

Hughes said all tickets that were purchased for between March 27 and April 14 will be honoured and that ticketholders can reschedule online.