Imagine Van Gogh exhibit cancelled

The Imagine Van Gogh immersive exhibit planned for Windsor has been cancelled.

An announcement on the Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island website says tickets that have already been purchased will be automatically refunded.

The exhibit which was to offer residents the “feel of Provence” and the places where Vincent Van Gogh created his greatest works of art, bringing the canvases to life for an immersive experience.

The event was to make its Windsor debut on July 7, 2023. The exhibition has travelled through cities including London, Toronto and Detroit.