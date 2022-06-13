Imitation gun pointed at driver during Guelph road rage incident
A Guelph man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, after he allegedly pointed a BB gun at a woman during a road rage incident on Friday.
In a media release, Guelph police said the woman reported the incident around 5:15 p.m.
She said she had driven through a plaza parking lot at Victoria Road North and Eramosa Road and was followed by another vehicle. The man driving the second vehicle then pulled up beside her, uttered a threat and pointed a black handgun at her.
The woman noted the licence plate and a description of the man.
Police later found the vehicle in a driveway in the north end of the city.
Police said officers spoke to the man and recovered a BB gun inside his jacket and a second BB gun from a satchel he was wearing.
Police also found a lock-picking kit, a balaclava and gloves inside the satchel.
The 24-year-old Guelph man is now charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence, uttering threats and possessing break-in instruments.
-
Evacuation order lifted for northern Sask. community threatened by wildfireAn evacuation order for the northern Saskatchewan community of Stanley Mission has been lifted and its two-thousand residents are being allowed to return home today.
-
Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Central AlbertaEnvironment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for parts of central Alberta as a massive weather system moves in from the south.
-
Berry successful: LaSalle Strawberry Festival boasts high attendanceLaSalle Strawberry Festival organizers are pleased with high attendance numbers for the return of the event over the weekend.
-
New Brunswick man charged after drugs, weapons, stolen vehicles seized from home: RCMPA New Brunswick man from Tobique First Nation has been charged following an RCMP drug trafficking investigation.
-
Brampton school in lockdown after male reportedly seen with weapon, police sayA Brampton school has been placed under a lockdown amid a report that a male was seen shooting at a wall nearby.
-
Funding announced to add staff at family violence and homeless sheltersThe province is looking to alleviate staff shortages at family violence and homeless shelters with a new program.
-
Winnipeg's average mosquito trap counts rise over the weekendCity-wide average trap counts ballooned over the weekend in Winnipeg, with the daily average more than quadrupling in 24 hours.
-
No more masks at these Essex County facilitiesMore facilities in Essex County have dropped masking requirements.
-
Calgary teen, last seen leaving Calaway Park, reported missingRCMP has released photos of a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a car outside an amusement park near Calgary.