A 23-year-old man from Wasagamack First Nation is facing multiple charges after allegedly using an imitation firearm to rob a business Monday evening.

Island Lake RCMP were called to a report of an armed robbery at a business on Wasagamack First Nation at approximately 8:20 p.m.

They said a man with a bandana over his face entered the business while carrying a firearm, and he demanded cash and cigarettes from the employee before leaving. No injuries were reported.

According to RCMP, First Nation Safety Officers saw the suspect, who ran to his residence. Officers called the residence and spoke to the suspect, who eventually left the home and was arrested without incident. He was remanded into custody.

Officers recovered the firearm in the residence, where they determined it was an imitation firearm. The cigarettes from the store were recovered, along with the bandana the man was allegedly wearing during the robbery.

Fletcher Wood has been charged with robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The charges against Wood have not been tested in court.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.