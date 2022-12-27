'Immediate need' for blood and plasma donors after winter storms led to shortfall

The Canadian Blood Services put out an urgent plea Tuesday as blood and plasma donations fell short by about 1,500 due to hazardous winter weather in many parts of the country.

The organization said the shortfall represents about 10 per cent of the expected collections and more winter weather in the coming weeks could threaten the national blood supply.

"Several blood types remain far below optimal," the Canadian Blood Services said in a press release Tuesday, highlighting a “critical need” for O-negative blood, the universal type.

The massive 'weather bomb' that created challenges, winter warnings and advisories across the country forced people to stay home. The result led to many cancellations of would-be donations.

"Weather conditions are presenting significant challenges to our re-distribution opportunities, making national inventory balance a challenge," Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donor relations, said in the press release. "We urge donors from all communities across Canada, who can safely get to a Canadian Blood Services donation centre, to book an appointment as soon as possible to help restore and grow the blood and plasma supply for patients."

The organization said it had to cancel "many" collection events since Dec. 20 due to bad weather, further lowering the blood supply.

This comes as blood supply has declined by over 35 per cent since the start of October. According to Canadian Blood Services, there is an inventory for most blood to last three to four days. Ideally, the organization wants five to eight days’ worth of supply.

A stable inventory is critical since blood and plasma have a short shelf life. Frozen plasma can last a year, red blood cells last 42 days and platelets can last for only a week.

"The need for platelets is pressing and ongoing for patients with serious bleeding or those undergoing cancer treatments," the press release reads.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said there's been a drop of 31,000 regular donors. Between 400,000 and 425,000 Canadians give blood regularly.

Despite 6 in 10 eligible donors believing that donating blood or plasma is important, only 10 per cent plan on donating before Dec. 31, a survey from Ipsos on Dec. 16 revealed.

“Following storms, we often hear stories of people across Canada offering to help others clear snow or providing blankets and clothing for those staying in shelters. Don’t forget that donating blood or plasma to ensure patient needs are met is another way we can give a part of ourselves to help others,” Prinzen said.