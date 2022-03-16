Immigrant women sew cloth bags to reduce the need for plastic

A Calgary woman and her 89-year-old mother have teamed up with a group of Calgary newcomers to help keep the city's landfill a little emptier.

Marie Torres says the useful life of a plastic bag for produce is one hour but that bag can last for generations in a landfill.

She came up with Bag by Bag YYC with the help of her mom who is worried about the environment. They've made 200 bags that are available through the Alberta Network of Immigrant Women.

"So they make a tax deductible donation to Alberta Network for Immigrant Women and then we give them the bags," Torres said. "Its just donations."

The mother and daughter are from Mexico and now live in Calgary. Torres's mom is almost 90 years old and has sewn for most of her life. Now she's empowering that skill to other immigrant women.

"My mother is very enthusiastic about this project," said Torres. "She is the motor behind this, she has the ideas and I take over making it happen."

Torres is working with four women new to Calgary, three from the Philippines and one from China. The sewing machines and fabric are donated and the women are taught how to make the bags. Once they learn how and can produce 50 bags, they get to keep the refurbished sewing machine.

"So the next step is doing alteration so that they can learn something that they may eventually develop some skills in and the limit is their creativity," she said.

CALGARY NEWCOMER

Maria Nieto is a newcomer from the Philippines and brought with her a lifetime of skills and achievement.

"I'm a professor and a broadcast journalist on radio and a doctor in philosophy," she said.

But those skills don't translate into a job in Calgary. She's always had a passion of working with her hands and found Bag by Bag YYC.

"I tried to come here not only learning how to sew but socialization," said Nieto. "Because just being stuck at the house is not physically and mentally healthy for everyone."

Nieto has watched plastic become a global problem and says it's particularly bad in the Philippines.

"In my country its worse than here, we got a lot of plastic everywhere in there but the government is now trying to eliminate plastic," she said.

The women hope their efforts will reduce the need for plastics here while they learn a new skill that will help them find a job.

"Yeah it's very rewarding to see that these women when they came, they didn't know anything about sewing, they didn't know how to cut fabrics or anything," said Torres. "Now they can make their small projects and they can feel comfortable around the sewing machine."

Learn more about the project here: https://plasticfreeyyc.com/what-were-doing-now/bag-by-bag/