Immigration key to improving staffing issues in Nova Scotia health-care system

There is a sense of urgency to get foreign health-care workers into Nova Scotia's understaffed system.

The province is looking at ways to streamline the licensing process for those with health-care experience from Ukraine and other regions across the globe.

Dr. Daria Peremot is one of 234 Ukrainian nationals who has applied to work with Nova Scotia Health.

The ear, nose and throat specialist fled the war in Ukraine to Poland and has now landed in Iceland where she is working as a waitress in a cafe — eager to get her work visa in order to travel to Nova Scotia with her family.

"I'm waiting and waiting and waiting here in Iceland," said Peremot. "I am taking an online course on medical English and I have started to learn more English while working in the cafe."

Nova Scotia announced Thursday its plan to help Ukrainian nationals find work in the health-care system while looking for ways to streamline the health-care accreditation process for foreign professionals.

"We've got very competent individuals outside of Canada who can contribute to the health-care system and ultimately benefit all Nova Scotians," said Sue Smith, CEO and registrar with the Nova Scotia College of Nursing.

Smith says the college understands the role immigration will play in addressing all the human resource gaps in health care, and they've been working to streamline the licensing process well before the pandemic.

The majority of nurses hired by Nova Scotia Health outside of Canada have come from the Philippines, India and Nigeria.

Smith says some countries like the U.S. or the U.K. might have more standardized or compatible training programs, but the college is looking at ways to get all international workers integrated quicker.

"While we are waiting for some of that paperwork, we can still get you into the health-care system," said Smith. "Maybe with some restrictions or conditions on your license but we can get you into the system."

The Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons says its top priority is finding new ways to license international doctors faster.

"The new licensing pathway is opening licensing to physicians that otherwise wouldn't have been able to be licensed in Nova Scotia," said Keri McAdoo, deputy registrar with the Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons. "It will also provide a quicker long-term licensing decision in general."

The province’s health and wellness minister said Thursday, that there are opportunities for those whose qualifications don't match their practice to work in other capacities while they work on pursuing their license, adding that options are on the table.