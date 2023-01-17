Immigration program aim helps Sault employers find workers

Sault Ste. Marie is helping to settle hundreds of immigrants through the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot program.

Under the program, the city makes recommendations for permanent residence based on a variety of factors. The program also aims to assist employers experiencing labour shortages.

So far, hundreds of newcomers have secured employment through the program. Last year, the city issued 213 recommendation letters, far exceeding its goal of 125.

Successful candidates secured full-time jobs with 137 Sault-based employers, with top positions including managerial or senior executive positions.

This comes as the region continues to experience significant labour shortages, with a large number of vacancies at various employers.

“In the month of December, it was over a thousand,” said Lackeisha Sogah, the city’s Rural Northern Immigration Pilot coordinator.

“And really good paying jobs at times. And so we’re consistently looking within the city as well as outside in the GTA, for more talent. So, yes, there’s a lot of jobs that need to be filled.”

The city expects similar immigration numbers this year along with more jobs to fill.

“I know that we’re doing really well, and we’re looking for opportunities to continue to market those roles and get them filled, whether they’re in-country, the person’s in country or outside of country,” Sogah said.

Meantime, the Northern Policy Institute is releasing the results of a survey asking employers across the north about their hiring practices with regard to immigrants.

“Seventy-nine per cent of employers in the big five communities in northern Ontario, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins, they’ve used at least one or more immigration streams to recruit foreign workers,” said Mercedes Labelle of the Institute.

“And at least 48 per cent of employers indicated newcomers have already become an increasingly important source of new hires or will be in the near future.”

The institute said there is room for improvement as employers surveyed experienced challenges navigating the immigration process. They also experienced difficulties with lack of good communication skills, as well problem-solving and customer service.