Immunocompromised Maritimers remain vigilant nearly two years into COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 first arrived in the Maritimes on March 11, 2020 when the first presumptive case was reported in New Brunswick.

Nearly two years later, fatigue from both the virus and restrictions put in place by health officials to protect the public has been weighing heavy on just about everyone. But for the percentage of the population living with compromised immunity, giving in to that fatigue simply isn’t an option.

Kari Harrison falls into that percentage. The New Brunswick native couldn’t be more thankful for the anonymous donor whose liver she received back in 2013 during a life-saving transplant surgery.

To ensure the continued function of the donated organ, Harrison will take daily anti-rejection medication for the rest of her life. While the medication allows her transplant to remain successful, it also suppresses her natural immune system, leaving her more susceptible to severe complications from viruses, such as COVID-19.

“We don’t know everything about it yet obviously because it’s a new virus, but we do know that I’m immunocompromised, so my level of being sicker or being hospitalized would be significantly higher than someone who has a normal immune system,” Harrison told CTV Atlantic from her home in Halifax.

For her own safety, the Halifax area nurse has been put off work by her transplant team multiple times over the last two years when hospitalization numbers climbed. Harrison says she’s essentially been forced to change all aspects of her life for the last 22 months.

“I haven’t been in a grocery store for two years now since COVID began. I honestly wouldn’t even know what a grocery store looks like at this point. I’ve had all my groceries delivered, no shopping. Everything I’ve had to get has been online and delivered. I haven’t even seen my family in a year and a half. They’re in New Brunswick, I’m in Halifax, but it’s just not worth the risk,” says Harrison.

The executive director of Ability New Brunswick says she’s concerned the pandemic fatigue being experienced across the region has encouraged those who are less vulnerable to the virus to not follow public health mandates as strictly as they might have earlier on in the pandemic.

“We are seeing a high level of frustration in those that are just begging people to be vaccinated, begging people to wear masks, begging people to maintain social distancing practices and it’s becoming an extremely emotional topic for many people we work with,” said Haley Flaro during a Zoom interview.

Harrison has similar concerns. Despite also feeling the impacts of pandemic fatigue, she says people like herself must stay vigilant in order to stay healthy.

“I hear people say comments like, ‘Well, immunocompromised people are dying anyway.’ Or, ‘These people are already sick,’ and we’re not. We’re healthy, we’re out there, we’re living lives, we’re contributing to society, and it’s very frustrating when people just continue on like this isn’t even happening at all,” said Harrison.

Flaro says though vaccinations allow for greater protection for most, many of her clients still need to be extremely cautious when it comes to the virus.

“Our population, even when vaccinated, is still at an extremely high risk of COVID and an extremely high risk of additional complications and hospitalizations due to COVID; especially if they have compromised immune systems,” said Flaro.