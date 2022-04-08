Impact of #winemom on motherhood alcohol consumption

A Sudbury researcher is using art to bring attention to science and research findings around alcohol consumption in motherhood.

The interactive piece is on display at Science North as part of the Laurentian University Sci-Art show.

It is called "It's Mommy's Turn to Wine" and shows how industry marketing and a popular social media hashtag, #winemom, may be playing a role.

"So thinking about, you know, is this something I want to participate in or show off around? You know the saying 'rosé all day,' and these jokes about alcohol. So what is it that is so funny? And really is that something that we think as a society should be funny," said Kelly Harding, a researcher with the Canada Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Research Network.

"Not everybody reacts to science in the same way and art is a really great way to reach out to a variety of people and say 'here is an interesting concept, here is something to think about,'" said Dr. Thomas Merritt, a professor at Laurentian University.

"Sometimes as a scientist, thinking about things in a different way and often times it's the public thinking about science in a different way."

Harding has been involved in FASD research for over a decade.

"This is an interesting question I get because it doesn't necessarily directly relate to what is a 'wine mom' to FASD prevention, but part of comprehensive FASD prevention is also thinking about motherhood could be a moment for change," she said.

Harding is continuing her 'wine mom' research and said she plans to expand it to include other substances.

"How women's alcohol use may have increased during COVID. There (are) also other cultures of substance use and mothering. So things like 'weed moms' or 'canna moms' or other substances. So we are also interested in understanding what that looks like," she said.

Harding hopes to continue sharing the exhibit at future conferences specific to FASD and more broadly in public health.