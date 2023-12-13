Impaired Barrie driver sentenced in deadly crash that killed pedestrian

A Barrie man convicted of impaired driving in a deadly 2021 crash near Newmarket has been sentenced to two years behind bars as part of a plea deal.

Domingos Da Silva, now 56, was sentenced Friday in a Newmarket courtroom after he pleaded guilty to driving drunk on the night of May 21, 2021, when the Black Toyota Tundra pickup truck he was driving struck and killed a pedestrian; a 19-year-old man from Trinidad. Police said the man was working in the area near Highway 400 between the second concession and Canal Rd. at the time he was hit.

The victim’s mother travelled from Trinidad for the proceedings.

Da Silva is also banned from driving for six months following his incarceration.