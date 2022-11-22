Impaired charge laid after head-on collision Sunday in Brant County
A 39-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with impaired driving following a morning head-on collision on Sunday.
Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 54 near Painter Road in the County of Brant.
It was determined two vehicles travelling in opposite directions collided head-on. There were minor injuries reported, according to OPP.
One person was arrested and transported to Brant County OPP detachment for testing, OPP said.
The 39-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and
- Driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.
This is why we have daytime RIDE programs. A 39-year-old from Kitchener is facing Impaired Driving charges after #BrantOPP responded to this head-on collision on #Hwy54 in @BrantCommunity Sunday morning at 9:35AM! Thankfully only minor injuries were reported. @maddcanada ^cv pic.twitter.com/sx1spTy5CQ— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 22, 2022
