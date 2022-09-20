iHeartRadio

Impaired charges laid after car crashes into building

A London man is facing charges after a crash in Simcoe. (Source: OPP)

A London man is charged after a vehicle crashed into a Simcoe, Ont. building over the weekend.

According to police, only minor injuries were reported to the driver after the vehicle ended up off the road and smashed into the front windows of the business.

Impaired driving charges have been laid.

12