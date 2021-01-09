A woman is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges following an incident on Anthony Henday Drive Saturday afternoon.

Police received multiple reports just after 1 p.m. Saturday of a Nissan Rogue being driven erratically in the area of 66 Street and Anthony Henday Drive.

It was reported that the vehicle was swerving in the lane and shoulder median of the highway, even going in the ditch before hitting a sign and a guard rail.

The vehicle attempted to get away from police, however the vehicle was eventually stopped between 111 and 119 Street.

Nobody was injured.

The 21-year-old driver was taken into custody without issue.