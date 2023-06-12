iHeartRadio

Impaired driver arrested for fleeing crash on Highway 400: OPP


An OPP cruiser with lights flashing is parked on Highway 400 near Highway 7 in Aurora, Ont. - FILE IMAGE (Source: OPP/Twitter)

A driver accused of being impaired and fleeing an accident on Highway 400 faces charges.

Provincial police say officers with the Aurora detachment teamed up with York Regional Police to locate the driver who left the scene of a collision on the highway near Highway 7 Monday morning.

Police say the 48-year-old man from Tiny Township is charged with careless and impaired driving, plus failing to remain and driving with open alcohol.

