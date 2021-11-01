Impaired driver arrested in area with dozens of trick or treaters in Owen Sound

A 40-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after he was found asleep at the wheel in Owen Sound in an area where there were dozens of children trick or treating at the time.

According to police it was around 6 p.m. when they were alerted by a concerned citizen to two people allegedly passed out in a vehicle in the 100 block of 11th Street West.

Police arrived and found a male driver at the wheel and a female passenger.

According to officers on the scene the man was disoriented to the point that he did not know which community he was in.

Once under arrested police determined the man was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Police also recovered drugs including Fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

Officers used a drug recognition evaluator and determined the male driver was impaired.

His vehicle was impounded and his license has been suspended.

He was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date to answer to numerous criminal charges.