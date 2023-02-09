Impaired driver blows twice the legal limit after traffic complaints: OPP
Lambton OPP say a St. Clair Township man has been charged with impaired driving following several traffic complaints.
Police received several reports of a suspected impaired driver in the area of Kimball Road and Plank Road in Sarnia, on Wednesday just before 8:30 a.m.
Officers located the vehicle on Plank Road near Lasalle Line. Upon speaking with the driver, officers say they formed the opinion that the driver was impaired by alcohol.
Police say the driver was arrested and transported to an OPP detachment were subsequent testing revealed the individual was more than twice the legal limit.
A 35-year-old driver has been charged with:
- Operation While Impaired and,
- Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus),
The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia on March 27, 2023.
If you suspect a driver may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.
-
Elora resident loses $14,000 in grandparent scamAn individual from Elora is now out $14,000, and police say they are the victim of another grandparent scam.
-
Drugs, arson, child endangerment charges laid after nearly $1M in drugs, firearms seized from homes in Glenora, Cameron HeightsTwo men are facing more than 100 charges in connection to a drug-trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of nearly $1 million in drugs and numerous firearms in Edmonton.
-
B.C. lumber industry on edge after Biden ups the ante on Buy American policiesBritish Columbia's lumber industry is anxiously parsing U.S. President Joe Biden's latest Buy American language to better understand the implications for Canadian exporters.
-
Ottawa police arrest driver suspended since 2002Ottawa police have arrested and charged a 46-year-old man who hasn’t been allowed to drive for more than two decades.
-
Snow-covered roads for some Friday morning commutes in the MaritimesA fast-moving band of snow will accumulate on roads and reduce visibility for many in the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
-
How climate change could impact Manitoba's allergy seasonThough there are still weeks left of winter, allergy season is on the horizon and it could be different due to climate change.
-
St. Thomas in running for 2500 job EV battery plant: AnalystA Volkswagen dealership nearing completion on Wharncliffe Road in London is currently the only sign of new investment by the automaker in Southwestern Ontario.
-
Victoria businesses damaged in downtown vandalism spreeVictoria police are investigating after several windows were smashed in the downtown core on Thursday morning. The police department says six businesses had their windows broken but officers believe there may be others that have not reported the vandalism yet.
-