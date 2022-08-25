Impaired driver caught speeding 77 km/h over limit in Clearview Township, OPP says

Provincial police say an officer pulled a driver over in Clearview Township Wednesday night for speeding, which led to an impaired driving investigation.

According to Huronia West OPP, the driver, from Singhampton, was almost home when the officer clocked him travelling 77 km/h over the limit along County Road 124 near Duntroon.

They say the man was driving 157 km/h through the posted 80 km/h zone around 11:30 p.m.

The accused was arrested and taken to the police station for further investigation.

Police say the 25-year-old was charged with operation while impaired, and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

"He was almost home when arrested for impaired driving," the OPP stated in a tweet. "Thankfully #HurWOPP were able to get him off the road without incident."

He was released from custody with a future court date to answer to the charges.