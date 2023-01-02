Impaired driver caught with too many passengers issued prohibition, vehicle impounded: VPD

What began as a traffic stop over a suspected case of littering ended with Vancouver police impounding a vehicle and issuing multiple tickets.

A passenger was seen littering so our member conducted a traffic stop. The driver was found to be impaired with too many passengers in their vehicle. Vehicle was impounded, driver received a prohibition and tickets issued. You never know where a traffic stop will lead! pic.twitter.com/IysmqM1lIS

The driver, who has received a prohibition, was found to be impaired with too many passengers in their vehicle, according to the Vancouver Police Department’s traffic section.

“You never know where a traffic stop will lead!” the VPD unit wrote on Twitter Monday morning, alongside a photo of a black Mercedes-Benz SUV in the process of being towed.

The tweet explains that a VPD member conducted the traffic stop after seeing a passenger littering from the vehicle.