Impaired driver charged after colliding with police cruisers

A Windsor man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally crashed his vehicle into a number of Windsor Police patrol vehicles during a traffic stop.

Officials say around 10 p.m. Sunday, a report came in of a possible impaired driver who had just left an establishment located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Parkway in a gold Chevrolet Equinox.

At approximately 10:10 p.m., a responding patrol officer observed the suspect vehicle travelling southbound on Lauzon Parkway driving erratically at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop at Lauzon Parkway and Quality Way, however, the vehicle fled from officers.

In the interest of public safety, officers continued attempts to stop the vehicle. Officers’ successfully stopped the vehicle in the 7000 block of Enterprise Way and the driver was arrested without further incident.

During the course of the entire incident, the involved vehicle struck multiple police vehicles while attempting to flee.

No officers were injured during the incident and the police vehicles sustained minor damage.

Duane Benoit, 39, from Windsor, is charged with: