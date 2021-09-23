Impaired driver charged in serious crash that injured a motorcyclist in Utopia, Ont.

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car in Utopia Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on County Road 90, just north of County Road 56, in front of Tracy Auto Wreckers.

COLLISION: County Rd 90 between Balwick Ln & 8th Line #Utopia: Eastbound lanes closed. #OPP on scene. ^aw

OPP, Essa Fire and Paramedics attended the scene.

Essa Fire Deputy Chief Doug Burgin told CTV News that the motorcyclist was partially trapped under the car, and high-pressure airbags were used to remove the patient.

Paramedics transported the 34-year-old Angus man by air to a Toronto trauma centre with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 49-year-old Barrie resident was charged at the scene with impaired driving.

County Road 90 between Baldwick Lane and the 8th Line was closed for around two hours.

CLEARED: COLLISION: County Rd 90 between Baldwick Lane & 8th Line #Utopia: All lanes REOPENED. ^aw