Impaired driver charged in serious crash that injured a motorcyclist in Utopia, Ont.
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car in Utopia Thursday evening.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. on County Road 90, just north of County Road 56, in front of Tracy Auto Wreckers.
COLLISION: County Rd 90 between Balwick Ln & 8th Line #Utopia: Eastbound lanes closed. #OPP on scene. ^aw— OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) September 23, 2021
OPP, Essa Fire and Paramedics attended the scene.
Essa Fire Deputy Chief Doug Burgin told CTV News that the motorcyclist was partially trapped under the car, and high-pressure airbags were used to remove the patient.
Paramedics transported the 34-year-old Angus man by air to a Toronto trauma centre with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a 49-year-old Barrie resident was charged at the scene with impaired driving.
County Road 90 between Baldwick Lane and the 8th Line was closed for around two hours.
CLEARED: COLLISION: County Rd 90 between Baldwick Lane & 8th Line #Utopia: All lanes REOPENED. ^aw— OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) September 24, 2021
