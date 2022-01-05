Impaired driver collides with parked police cruiser on shoulder of highway
A 53-year-old from Owen Sound has been charged after colliding with a police cruiser on the shoulder of Bluewater Veteran's Highway on December 23.
As an OPP officer stopped to assist a motorist who was changing their flat tire on the shoulder of the highway, another driver collided with the officer's vehicle.
The driver of a sport utility who was in the northbound lane collided with the police vehicle sustaining minor injuries. He was treated in hospital and released into police custody.
Officers allegedly found the driver showing signs of impairment; later finding the suspect to be in possession of suspected Cocaine, Psilocybin, and more than 30 grams of Cannabis.
As a result, the driver has been charged with:
- Impaired operation
- Distribute over 30 grams of dried Cannabis
- Possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking
- Possession of Psilocybin
The officer and the family in the disabled vehicle were not harmed during the collision.
