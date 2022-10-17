Impaired driver collides with police vehicle, 1 arrested: Regina police

Dewdney Avenue was host to an impaired driving incident that led to an arrest over the weekend.

At around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) observed a car driving erratically without headlights on Dewdney Avenue.

Police were approaching Lorne Street with the erratic vehicle driving behind them, an RPS news release said.

The area of Dewdney Avenue was busy at this point of the night. Due to night club activity, many pedestrians, cabs and other vehicles were on the road, according to RPS.

Because of the erratic behaviour of the vehicle behind them, the officers decided to conduct a traffic stop before they approached the busy area.

Once police were stopped and unable to move, the vehicle allegedly struck the police cruiser from behind, RPS explained.

Officers assessed the vehicle and its passengers, where no injuries were reported.

The driver of the erratic vehicle was arrested and transported to cells where breath samples were taken.

RPS reported the driver’s blood alcohol levels (BAC) exceeded 0.08 per cent.

The 22-year-old Regina man was charged with impaired driving and as well as having a BAC exceeding 0.08 per cent.

The accused is set to make his first appearance in Provincial Court for these charges on Nov. 2.