Impaired driver crashed into a residence, Sault police say

A 26-year-old suspect has been charged following an incident in Sault Ste. Marie this week on Parliament Street.

Sault police said Friday they were called to the scene around 6 p.m. June 7 to deal with an impaired driver.

“Officers were dispatched to the location, where the accused had already departed in their vehicle after crashing into the front of a residence,” police said in a news release.

“The accused returned to the residence in their vehicle shortly thereafter. Upon speaking with the accused, officers developed grounds to believe their ability to operate a vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

The accused failed a roadside screening test and was charged with impaired driving. They were released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on July 10.