Impaired driver crashes into building while fleeing OPP in Perth

A 29-year-old man faces a flurry of charges after driving impaired, fleeing police and striking an outbuilding at a residence in North Perth.

Ontario Provincial Police said just after 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, they attempted to stop a vehicle on Ellen Street in Atwood.

The vehicle attempted to flee from police, driving across the lawn of a nearby residence and striking an outbuilding on another property.

The vehicle was heavily damaged in the chase and fled southbound onto Perth Road 164, then westbound on Perth Line 72.

The driver continued into Huron County, where he failed to stop for stop signs and drove dangerously into Clinton.

The driver abandoned the vehicle, fled on foot and broke into a drive shed at a residence on Ausable Line near Hensall.

The homeowner confronted the man evading police and contact the authorities.

Perth County OPP made the arrest with the help of Huron County OPP.

No injuries were reported from the chase.

The driver of the vehicle underwent further testing and faces the following charges:

Operation while impaired (Alcohol and Drugs)

Dangerous operation

Flight from peace officer

Break and enter to dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence

Possession of a schedule I substance (Methamphetamine)

Take motor vehicle without consent

Failure to stop after accident

Possession of an identity document (x2)

Driving while under suspension

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.