A Ramara Township man might have made things a whole lot worse for himself after crashing his pickup.

Provincial police say a truck was discovered on fire in a ditch near a quarry south of Washago at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver wasn't around when police showed up. But when he returned, investigators suspected he'd been drinking.

It was then police found a loader crashed nearby, also crashed into a ditch.

Police allege the 21-year-old man was impaired, crashed his truck, then stole the loader from the nearby quarry to pull his truck out of the ditch, but crashed the loader too.

He faces a long list of charges, including impaired driving, theft, break and enter, and failing to remain at the scene of the crash.