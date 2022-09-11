Impaired driver damages traffic lights in Azilda

UPDATE:

Steel Controls has completed necessary repairs and traffic is moving normally on Municipal Road 35.

Original Story:

Officers responded to a collision involving an impaired driver on Municipal Road 35 near Day Construction in Azilda just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said in a tweet, the traffic signal lights in the area were damaged by the collision.

Police are on scene on MR 35 at Day Construction, Azilda, where the traffic signal lights were damaged due to a collision. Steel Controls are on scene affecting repairs. Please use caution while travelling through that area.

“Steel Controls are on scene affecting repairs,” said police at 10:45 p.m.

Staff sergeant David Toffoli told CTV News, officers received the call just before 9 p.m. Saturday that a single vehicle collision had occurred.

The driver fled on foot and was located by officers lying near the railroad tracks unresponsive.

According to Toffoli, a 22-year-old man was transported to hospital and has been charged with impaired driving.

More information to follow as details become available.