Impaired driver faces charges for allegedly being four times over legal limit: LaSalle Police

A Windsor woman is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly getting behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level four times over the legal limit.

LaSalle police say the woman was stopped on Malden Road in LaSalle Thursday after her vehicle caught an officer’s attention when it made “a number of maneuvers that caused them to suspect that the driver may be impaired.”

Police say the officer made further observations that confirmed their suspicions after speaking with the driver.

The woman was arrested and taken to the LaSalle Police Service where further tests were conducted. The tests found her blood alcohol concentration was four times the legal limit of .80 mgs.

Due to the high level of alcohol consumption medical attention was sought for the woman as a precaution. She was later released with a future court date.

Police say her vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days and her driver’s licence automatically suspended for 90 days.