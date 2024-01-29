Impaired driver facing drug and weapon charges: Amherst, N.S., police

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly showed signs of impairment during a traffic stop in Amherst, N.S.

In a news release from the Amherst Police Department, police say they stopped the vehicle on Cornwall Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday. The man did not have a driver’s license and allegedly showed signs of impairment. Officers also say they saw drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Police arrested the man and, during the arrest, say they found weapons and drugs.

Cody Ryan Cottenden, 33, of Amherst was charged with:

driving while impaired

two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of possession of a concealed weapon

Cottenden also faces charges under the Drugs and Substances Act and charges under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without a license.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.