Impaired driver flees crash leaving licence plate behind, police say

Timmins police say a 59-year-old local woman is facing impaired driving charges after fleeing a crash on Monday.

In the early evening of Aug. 14, an officer with the Timmins Police Service (TPS) responded to a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Spruce Street North to discover one of the drivers involved had fled.

Police officials said the fleeing driver’s licence plate was found at the scene.

“The driver was located at her residence by the Timmins police,” said TPS in a news release.

“The officer made observations regarding the sobriety of the driver.”

Police said the driver was arrested and taken to the station “to complete Intoxilyzer breath testing procedures.”

Based on the outcome of those tests, the driver is facing two impaired driving charges in addition to a charge for failing to remain at the scene.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29 to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

This incident occurred the day before Timmins police publicly expressed concern about recent impaired driving in the city.