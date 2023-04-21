Impaired driver from Toronto speeds through fatal collision scene

A man has been arrested after speeding through the scene of a fatal crash on HIghway 401.

The initial crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 6 North, not far from Guelph.

Police said a passenger vehicle crashed into the back of a stopped truck on the right shoulder of the highway.

The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial cause of the collision is still unknown at this time.

While OPP was investigating the fatal crash, another vehicle drove through the closure, speeding through the scene where emergency personnel were investigating the initial collision.

The male driver, who had just left Toronto, was arrested for impaired driving.