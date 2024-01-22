Impaired driver going the wrong way with a flat tire suspended for 90 days: North Vancouver RCMP

Mounties in North Vancouver say a driver has been handed a 90-day prohibition after being caught travelling the wrong way on Highway 1 and failing a breath test early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., police said multiple witnesses called in to report a white Kia travelling west—in the eastbound lane—and with a flat tire.

“Officers were quickly dispatched and located the vehicle near Westview Drive exit on the highway,” explains a Monday news release from the detachment. “The vehicle had stopped in front of a flagger’s vehicle after the flagger noticed the Kia travelling the wrong way with three functional tires.”

Police said they noticed signs that the driver, a Burnaby woman in her 30s, was impaired. She then failed a roadside breath test, according to the detachment.

She was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition—a driving ban police can issue under the Motor Vehicle Act if a driver’s breath sample reads “warn” or “fail.” Her vehicle was also impounded for 30 days.

“Wrong-way drivers on a highway pose an extreme danger to motorists, especially when they are impaired,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak in the release. “Fortunately, officers were able to act quickly and with assistance of the public were able to locate this dangerous driver before a collision occurred.”

Mounties urged the public to call the police if they suspect someone is driving impaired. The detachment asked tipsters to provide as much information as possible, such as the make, model and licence plate of the car, the driver’s physical description, the vehicle’s direction of travel and how it is moving.

Police added that penalties for impaired driving can include driving suspensions up to 90 days, fines up to $4,060, and jail time or mandatory rehabilitation.