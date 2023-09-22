Impaired driver had beer cans strewn across front seat, police say
A 27-year-old from Iron Bridge has been charged with impaired driving following an incident Thursday at a Blind River golf course.
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police and Mississauga First Nation were called at 5:45 p.m. and told that an impaired driver had just arrived at the golf course.
“A short time later police attended the driving range and located the suspect,” police said in a news release.
“While speaking to the vehicle driver police determined alcohol had been consumed. The accused was subsequently arrested and transported to Blind River detachment for further testing.”
A search of the driver’s vehicle uncovered more than “10 empty beer cans on the front seat and floor. The vehicle was then towed and impounded.”
The suspect has been charged with impaired driving and has a court date of Nov. 9 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake.
Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
