Impaired driver hits Brant County building with car: OPP

Provincial police say an impaired driver crashed into a commercial building in Brant County on Monday night.

OPP officers were called to the scene at Rest Acres Road at 9:37 p.m.

That’s where a man was arrested and taken to Brant County OPP for alcohol testing, according to a press release.

OPP have charged a 22 year-old Brantford man with two impaired driving offenses related to alcohol.