Impaired driver in Muskoka blows 4x over legal limit: OPP

Provincial police charged a 51-year-old man accused of blowing four times over the legal limit with impaired driving in Bracebridge.

Bracebridge OPP said a call came in on Thursday after 5 p.m. from a concerned witness who believed a driver was impaired at a parking lot on Muskoka 118 West.

OPP said the person who reported the driver was able to help police identify and find the vehicle and its driver.

"If you can't drive sober, just don't drive," OPP posted to social media.

"If you suspect an impaired driver, call 911."

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in May.